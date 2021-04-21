Arizona Gives Day raises millions to help nonprofits recover from pandemic

Arizona donors opened their hearts and wallets on annual Arizona Gives Day, donating $7.1 million for statewide nonprofit organizations.

Last year, the annual donating day raised $6.1 million from 39,000 donations.

Arizona Gives Day is organized by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum and has raised millions of dollars for nonprofit organizations in Arizona since 2013. In a survey released in March by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, 400 nonprofits said they lost more than $91 million in total revenue during the pandemic.

“We are overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude and sheer amazement at the generosity of the people of Arizona, particularly at a time when many individuals, families and businesses continue to be impacted by the Covid pandemic,” Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits Chief Executive Officer Kristen Merrifield said in a statement. “The pandemic also has taken its toll on Arizona nonprofits in terms of lost revenue, lost jobs and lost volunteers and it’s obvious the people of Arizona want to help those agencies rebuild and continue doing the great work they do.”

A total of 1,043 nonprofits statewide participated in this year’s Giving Day on April 6.

