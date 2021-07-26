Arizona Coyotes' vision: Create a 'Deer District' around proposed Tempe arena

TEMPE — The Valley’s National Hockey League franchise has been in search of a long-term arena solution for more than half a decade. That fix may finally be in focus.

The city of Tempe wants a professional sports team to develop 46 acres of city-owned land that is currently a solid waste compost yard into a stadium or arena and an entertainment district, and the Arizona Coyotes are itching to do it.

Tempe issued a request for proposals on July 22, seeking “any professional sports franchise or entity partnered with the franchise” to develop the northeast corner of Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

This deal isn't just about a hockey rink. It would involve a huge mixed-use development.

A source with knowledge of the Coyotes thinking but asked for anonymity because of the completive nature of the bid process, told the Business Journal that the team is working on a “multibillion-dollar” proposal.

