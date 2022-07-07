Arizona Coyotes to start 2022-23 season with long road trips due to arena move

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes’ season starts on Oct. 13, but fans in the Valley will only have a few chances to see the team in person during the first chunk of the season, with only five home games scheduled through early December.

The National Hockey League released its schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday, which has the Coyotes starting the season with two long road trips.

The team will play six games on the road starting Oct. 13 before its home opener against Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 28.

The Coyotes will be playing this season in Arizona State University’s multipurpose arena, currently under construction in Tempe. The 5,000-seat arena, which will be home to Sun Devil hockey, wrestling and gymnastics, is expected to be completed in October. The first home ASU hockey game is scheduled for Oct. 14.

