Arizona Coyotes sign affiliation deal with Atlanta minor league hockey team

PHOENIX — The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that the team has signed a new affiliation agreement with a minor league hockey team from Atlanta.

The Coyotes now have an agreement between the National Hockey League franchise and the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL, which was formerly known as the East Coast Hockey League but has since changed its name just to ECHL. The deal starts in the 2022-23 season.

The ECHL operates at a level below the American Hockey League, which is the home of the Tucson Roadrunners, the main minor league hockey team owned by Coyotes.

