Arizona Coyotes secure first-ever jersey patch sponsor

TEMPE, AZ — For the first time ever, the National Hockey League will allow teams to sell advertisements on their jerseys and the Arizona Coyotes have already secured a sponsor.

The Coyotes announced Tuesday that the team has extended its long-running partnership with Gila River Resorts and Casinos to include branding entitlement on the Arizona Coyotes official home jerseys.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but the deal was described as a “multi-year partnership extension agreement.”

The NHL, as well as most major professional sports leagues, has been wary of putting sponsorships on jerseys, with a fear that doing so could turn into a situation with dozens of logos on jerseys similar to NASCAR jumpers or European hockey or soccer teams.

