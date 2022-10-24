Arizona Coyotes roll out new desert sienna jerseys for 2022-23 season

PHOENIX — The Arizona Coyotes will introduce a new "desert Sienna Reverse Retro" alternate jersey for the 2022-23 NHL season as part of a collaboration between the NHL and Adidas.

“Our fans loved our purple Reverse Retro jersey, and we are confident that they will also be impressed with the cool changes to this classic jersey – especially the unique color that was inspired by our Kachina head logo," said Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez, in a statement.

Inspired by the Coyotes' 1998-2003 “third” uniform, the new jersey represents the first time an earth-tone color will be worn by any NHL team. The new jersey will also feature bold graphics and color tones, including a depiction of the Coyotes' crescent moon logo.

In addition, the jersey will feature a Gila River Resort & Casinos patch and will showcase the unique and historical moments in the team’s history.

