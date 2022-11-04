Arizona Coyotes, Goodwill unveil sponsorship deal for player helmet logos

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes said Thursday that the NHL team has inked a multi-year partnership with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona to place the Goodwill logo on the players helmets for home games at Mullett Arena beginning with the 2022-2023 season.

Without releasing any financial details, the team said it was one of the NHL's biggest sponsorship deals.

The Goodwill logo decal will be positioned on the top left and right sides of the players' helmets during home games in Tempe and during team practices.

“This partnership with one of the Valley’s most respected social enterprises aligns with our focus on impact and our efforts to leverage the power of sports to make a difference in our community. We are extremely proud to have the Goodwill brand represented on our home helmets at Mullett Arena this season,” said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier Gutierrez in a statement.

