Arizona Community Foundation's CEO announces retirement

After 13 years of leadership, Steve Seleznow is retiring from his role as president and CEO of the Arizona Community Foundation.

He will continue to lead the foundation through March 31, 2023, as national executive search firm Carlson Beck begins to seek his replacement. Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds.

Seleznow said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Nicole Taylor, who serves as president and CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. He said he won't be selling his Scottsdale condo because he plans to continue to spend time here. His son is graduating from Arizona State University this spring and plans to stay.

When Seleznow joined the foundation on March 1, 2010, the board asked how long he expected to stay.

"If you'll keep me, don't keep me longer than 10 years," Seleznow told the board. "I always believed you've got to create space for the next generation of leaders. The potential of staying too long in one place you could become calcified and start to coast. I didn't want to experience any of that, even though it's not in my nature."

