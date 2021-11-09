Arizona cities among nation's top clean technology hubs, report finds

Two Arizona metros are among the country’s top clean technology innovation hubs, according to a recent report.

The Phoenix metro ranked No. 22 and Tucson ranked No. 39 in the Cleantech Innovation Hubs Survey from Colorado venture capital and research firm Saoradh Enterprise Partners, which ranked the nation’s top 40 hubs on how they stacked up on clean technology solutions that “improve environmental sustainability related to aggregate human welfare and functioning natural ecosystems.”

Those 40 hubs were among a total of 100 metros that were ranked and hundreds more that were evaluated, the report said.

The Valley netted a score of 74 on a scale of 0-1,000. Tucson’s score was 39. By comparison, the top three metros — the Bay Area (No. 1), Boston (No. 2) and New York (No. 3) — had scores of 884, 508, and 345, respectively.

Scoring was arrived at based on research funding, technology development funding and venture capital funding after an analysis of 13 base datasets, the report’s authors said.

