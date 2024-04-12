Arizona cities among most stressful places for workers, study reveals

PHOENIX — In a recent study on the most stressful cities for workers, Phoenix ranked at No. 9, Glendale at No. 12 and Tucson at No. 38, according to business resource website LLC.org.

The study also reported that Scottsdale is home to the nation’s longest workweek, which found that Scottsdale employees log an average of 40.8 hours weekly.

To determine the rankings for the study, LLC analyzed 100 cities with a population of 200,000 or more according to the United States Census Bureau.

The analysis looked at eight weighted metrics including average weekly work hours, commute duration, the proportion of early commuters (before 7 a.m.), accessibility to remote work options, prevalence of single-income households, uninsured employee rates, each city’s crime statistics and income growth rates, which were calculated via median household income from 2021 to 2022 — the most recent data available.

