Arizona Chamber names new CEO

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry named Danny Seiden as its new president and CEO on Thursday to replace Glenn Hamer, who left the job in February to become CEO of the Texas Association of Business.

“After an extensive national search which resulted in many qualified applicants, we are thrilled to have Danny join the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the new president and CEO,” Dawn Grove, corporate counsel for Karsten Manufacturing Corporation and chair of the Arizona Chamber board of directors, said in a statement. “Danny has comprehensive legal, political, and policy experience as well as an extraordinary vision that will be of benefit to the statewide business community. His record of accomplishments and unique skill set make him the strongest choice to build on the legacy of his predecessors as our next executive leader.”

Seiden recently served as general counsel for GMI and Valor Global, and previously oversaw government and public affairs for Intel’s Arizona operations. He also served as deputy chief of staff for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey from 2014 to 2018.

“I am honored to be selected as the new president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber,” Seiden said in a statement. “This organization is at the forefront of every major policy issue impacting the business community and our state. The Arizona Chamber team works diligently each day on behalf of Arizona’s job creators to safeguard business and grow our economy. I am excited to join this effort and am grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

Seiden will begin his new role in early summer. Garrick Taylor had been serving as interim CEO.

Read more from the Phoenix Business Journal.