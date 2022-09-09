Arizona Cardinals open on-site sportsbook as NFL season kicks off

All bets are on at State Farm Stadium.

Starting this Sunday, people who are tailgating when the Arizona Cardinals play host to the Kansas City Chiefs won’t have to walk far to place their wagers before walking into the stadium.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill joined BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt, MGM Resorts International Bill Hornbuckle, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday morning to cut the ribbon on the BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium.

The two-story, 17,000-square-foot sportsbook — which will be the first on-site at an NFL stadium — is located on the Great Lawn at Sportsman's Park, just to the west of the stadium. Inside, there is a 265-square-foot video wall with 38 televisions and a nonstop ticker showing the results of the latest games and matches, and also showing upcoming events and who’s not playing.

