Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Arizona Cardinals' new head coach buys newly built Valley home for $10M

Gannon house.jpg
Golden State Homes
A screenshot of Golden State Homes' website showing the newly built Paradise Valley home that sold for $10.02 million.
Gannon house.jpg
Posted at 8:40 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 11:40:26-04

The new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals has bought a home in Paradise Valley.

Public records show Jonathan and Gina Gannon paid $10.02 million to 6220 N. Casa Blanca LLC for the 6,775-square-foot home.

Gannon left his defensive coordinator position with the Philadelphia Eagles to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in February. He becomes the 11th coach the team has hired since moving to Arizona in 1988, replacing Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired in January.

Joan Levinson of Realty One Executives represented the Gannons for the purchase of the newly built home that includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!