Arizona Cardinals cut ties with Glendale hotel for training camp headquarters

After nearly a decade of using the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa for lodging and meals during summer training camp in Glendale, the Arizona Cardinals have decided to part ways with the resort this year.

The Cardinals have held summer training camp at State Farm Stadium since 2013, after moving out of Flagstaff where the team had trained since 1988.

The team will continue to hold its training camp — free to the public — at State Farm Stadium in 2022 but will use a resort eight miles southwest of the Westgate Entertainment District for its camp headquarters instead.

The NFL team plans to use The Wigwam hotel resort in Litchfield Park this summer for meals, lodging and meeting space, among other uses, according to the Cardinals.

“In evaluating our options, as we do on an ongoing basis, this opportunity with the Wigwam presented itself and proved to be an ideal overall arrangement,” a Cardinals spokesperson said in an email to the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.