Arizona builder of 'dwarf' cars to be featured on 'Big Kenny's Crank It Up Garage'

Big Kenny of country band Big n’ Rich is hosting his second season of the Circle Network show “Big Kenny’s Crank it Up Garage.” He is making a few stops in Arizona.
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jun 30, 2022
PHOENIX — A Maricopa builder of "dwarf" cars and a Phoenix physician who repurposes vintage vehicles are featured in two episodes of the Circle Network show “Big Kenny’s Crank it Up Garage” this month.

Country music star Big Kenny of the band Big n’ Rich leads the show, now in its second season, featuring the makers of the “wildest motorized builds and the stories behind them,” according to the Circle Network. Big Kenny and his wingman Charlie Pennachio travel the country on the show to show off some of the “most mind-blowing” vintage vehicles in garages. This season the show traveled to California, Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Tennessee.

Ernie Adams, the owner of Dwarf Car Museum in Maricopa, is to be featured on the June 30 episode.

Adams has spent almost 60 years building “scaled-down versions of cars from hand-built parts and all kinds of scrap, from refrigerators to tabasco sauce bottles,” according to the show.

