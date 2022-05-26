Arizona bids for federal funds to hasten US 93 improvements north of Phoenix

PHOENIX — Arizona transportation officials are hoping to speed up planned improvements along a section of the main highway connecting the Phoenix metro to Las Vegas, with the help of a federal grant.

The Arizona Department of Transportation put in its bid for about $65 million that would go toward three key widening projects on U.S. Highway 93 between Wickenburg and Interstate 40 near Kingman.

The grant is competitive and available through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program, which is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. If the bid is approved the money would be added to state match funding and more Federal Highway Administration cash for a potential total of more than $200 million for the improvements, ADOT said.

If awarded, the money would help chip away at the fewer than 40 miles along the route that remain a two-lane highway.

