Arizona Attorney General's office investigating Avondale city manager termination

AVONDALE, AZ — The city of Avondale said the Arizona Attorney General's Office is looking into what led to the termination of Avondale's city manager in December.

According to a recent report by the Arizona Republic, Avondale City Council has asked the AG to investigate issues surrounding the determination.

The city said it could not comment since the matter is under investigation, but confirmed the AG's Office is "looking into this issue" and that the city is cooperating.

The AG's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In December, the Avondale City Council voted unanimously to terminate the employment of its city manager, Charles Montoya, who had served in that role since 2018.

