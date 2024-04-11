Watch Now
Arizona Asian grocery chain acquired by California company

The grocer currently has locations in Peoria, Chandler, and Tucson
Lee Lee
Posted at 9:37 AM, Apr 11, 2024
CHANDLER, AZ — Lee Lee International Supermarkets, a three-store Asian-focused international grocery store chain with locations in Peoria, Chandler and Tucson, has been acquired by a Southern California-based specialty grocery retailer.

Maison Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: MSS), which owns a handful of supermarkets that offer traditional Asian and international food and merchandise, announced Wednesday it acquired Lee Lee Oriental Supermart Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary AZLL LLC, an Arizona limited liability company, for $22.2 million.

Maison acquired Lee Lee so it could enter the Arizona market with an established base of stores before starting expansion.

