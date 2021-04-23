Arizona among top states ranked for economic momentum, report says

Arizona is among the top six states in a national ranking of economic momentum.

More than half of the 50 states exceeded the nation’s overall economic performance in the first quarter, according to the first quarter Index of State Economic Momentum published by Washington, D.C.-based State Policy Reports.

Arizona was ranked No. 6, with an economic momentum score of 2.06% higher than the national average. Idaho ranked No. 1 with a score of 4.08% higher than the national average, followed by Utah (3.37%), Montana (2.69%), South Dakota (2.65%) and Nebraska (2.05%) rounding out the top five.

The report sources data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau and ranks states based on their most recent performance in three measures of economic vitality: personal income growth, employment growth and population growth.

Arizona was among the 28 states that exceeded the national average, while 22 states and the District of Columbia lagged behind. Hawaii took the bottom spot with a score of -5.14%.

