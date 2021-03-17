Menu

Arizona among top states for new solar installations in 2020

JOE-D750/Getty Images
Solar cell power engineer technician checks the maintenance of the solar panels.
Solar cell power engineer technician
Posted at 9:15 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:15:44-04

Arizona continues to be one of the top states for solar installations, moving up a spot in 2020 in the latest U.S. Solar Market Insight yearly report.

In what was a record-setting 2020 for the industry as a whole, Arizona added 503 megawatts of installations, the eighth-highest amount among states nationwide.

Of that total, 200 megawatts added were in Arizona’s residential market, which grew 43% from 2019, the report’s authors found.

The overall total in Arizona was actually down from 2019’s addition of 916 megawatts, but the state posted a record fourth quarter, as did the nation as a whole.

