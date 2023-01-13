Arizona among best states for women startup founders, report finds

PHOENIX — Women looking to launch a startup — and get the funding they need for it — might find Arizona one of the best places to do so.

A recent analysis by small business data and services company Merchant Maverick, called Best States for Women-led Startups, ranked the Grand Canyon State No. 4 in the nation for female entrepreneurs, which was a five-point jump from its spot on the list last year.

The analysis looked at data in all states across eight metrics: percentage of employer firms led by women, percent of employees at women-led firms, percent of women who own businesses, average income of women business owners, venture capital invested into female-founded and co-founded companies, percent of startups still active after one year, state income tax rates and unemployment rates. The first five categories were weighted the heaviest.

The report attributed Arizona’s overall position on the list to its third-place ranking in the metric of women-led businesses, at 30%. Besides that, Arizona made a strong showing across the board, the report said.

