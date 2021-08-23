Arizona AG says Covid-19 vaccine mandates a no-go in public sector but OK in private sector — with limitations

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says state and federal laws forbid government and other public agencies from mandating Covid-19 vaccinations for employees but allow private businesses to do so — provided they make accommodations for disability and religious belief.

Those pronouncements came in a legal opinion Brnovich issued Friday, and his opinion also touched on whether businesses can require proof of vaccination for clients or customers and whether domestic airlines can require such proof from passengers.

RELATED: FDA grants full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

For private businesses, the AG said those that do mandate vaccination for employees must provide reasonable accommodations for those who cannot get the vaccines because of disability or sincerely held religious belief.

Federal and state law requires that those same accommodations be made for business patrons who cannot get the vaccination for the same reasons, Brnovich said.

As for governments and other public agencies such as public schools, colleges and universities, the AG said all are statutorily barred from requiring employees to obtain Covid-19 vaccinations.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

