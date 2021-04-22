Appeals court rules in favor of Arizona Regents in AG's real estate development suit

PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals has affirmed a Maricopa County Tax Court judge’s decision that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents over a 2018 real estate deal was filed after the statute of limitations, and that the AG did not have the authority to sue the board.
Brnovich had sued the Board of Regents, the governing body of Arizona’s public universities, over a deal with Omni Hotels and Resorts in Tempe. Brnovich filed a complaint in April 2019 alleging ABOR violated the state’s Gift Clause, more than a year after the point that Brnovich should have been aware of the alleged violation, the Tax Court had ruled.
The Gift Clause complaint came after Brnovich had already filed a lawsuit over the Omni, which alleged ABOR was “renting out tax status” to private developers.
