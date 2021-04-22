Appeals court rules in favor of Arizona Regents in AG's real estate development suit

PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals has affirmed a Maricopa County Tax Court judge’s decision that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents over a 2018 real estate deal was filed after the statute of limitations , and that the AG did not have the authority to sue the board .

Brnovich had sued the Board of Regents, the governing body of Arizona’s public universities, over a deal with Omni Hotels and Resorts in Tempe. Brnovich filed a complaint in April 2019 alleging ABOR violated the state’s Gift Clause, more than a year after the point that Brnovich should have been aware of the alleged violation, the Tax Court had ruled.

The Gift Clause complaint came after Brnovich had already filed a lawsuit over the Omni , which alleged ABOR was “renting out tax status” to private developers.

Read the full article at Phoenix Business Journal.