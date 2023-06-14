Apartments, retail proposed for 15 acres near Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A California-based developer is looking to build 1,500 apartment units and more than 20,000 square feet of retail on a 15-acre site in midtown Phoenix.

Earlier this month, Petree Properties met with the Encanto Village Planning Committee to propose a multi-phase mixed-use development on a vacant site at Central and Glenrosa avenues. The site is across the street from Steele Indian School Park and adjacent to George & Dragon English Pub and the Valley Metro rail line. The site was most recently used as a community garden and plant nursery.

"There's a lot to do. I started working on this in May of 2021," said Eric Kenney, managing director of Petree. "There's a lot of lead time and all of the various investigations and the things you have to do just to put yourself in a position to have a cogent plan to submit to the city."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.