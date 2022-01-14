Apartment tower begins construction at Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Construction began on the PALMtower, a 28-story apartment tower being developed on the former lawn of the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix.

Chicago-based design-build firm Clayco Inc. is the general contractor for the project, which is owned by North American Development Group and designed by Will Bruder Architects and Lamar Johnson Collaborative. Other firms involved with the project include Dibble, Ventana, BASE, and Peterson Associates.

“We are honored to help transform Phoenix’s downtown residential market with a Will Bruder-designed high-rise,” Clayco executive Eric Jaegers said in a statement. “Together with North American Development Group, we will successfully deliver this highly anticipated project to the Phoenix community as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible.”

Clayco relocated its residential business unit headquarters to Phoenix in 2021, and is involved in other downtown apartment projects, including Skye on 6th and X Phoenix.

