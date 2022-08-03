Anthropologie, other retailers to open at Phoenix's Biltmore Fashion Park

PHOENIX — Several prominent retailers have signed leases to open at Biltmore Fashion Park, a Macerich property in Phoenix.

Fashion and home décor retailer Anthropologie is set to open later this year, the upscale shopping mall said in a Tuesday announcement. The brand operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Also slated for the mall at 2502 E. Camelback Road is Ambrogio15, the first Arizona location for this San Diego-based chain that specializes in Milan-inspired gourmet pizza; a second Valley location for Madison Reed Hair Color Bar; and a new, larger location for women’s fashion brand Evereve.

Modern furniture retailer Lovesac also has plans to open its fourth Valley location at the mall.

