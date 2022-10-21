Analysis: Arizona's first year of sports betting exceeds all expectations

PHOENIX — For more than a year now, Arizona has been home to legalized sports betting. Based off the data released by the state, it has been a big win for most involved.

The Arizona Department of Gaming released its sports betting report for the month of August on Thursday, making 12 months’ worth of data publicly available.

For the entire year, more than $5.4 billion was wagered in Arizona across 18 mobile betting apps and a handful of retail sportsbooks, racing tracks and bars and restaurants. In total, Arizonans won just over $5 billion from the sportsbooks in the first 12 months they were in operation.

Of all the sportsbook companies operating in the state, three stood above the rest in getting a piece of the action. DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM all took in more than $1 billion in bets in the first 12 months of legalized event wagering in Arizona. DraftKings, which has market access through TPC Scottsdale, the PGA Tour and the WM Phoenix Open, was the most popular app with just under $1.7 billion bet on its platform in Arizona. FanDuel had $1.5 billion bet and BetMGM had $1.1 billion.

