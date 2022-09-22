Watch Now
American Airlines adds a new international flight from Phoenix

The flights between Sky Harbor and Monterrey, Mexico begin in January
Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 11:37:00-04

PHOENIX — American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL), the commercial airline with the largest operation at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, plans to add a new daily direct flight between Phoenix and Mexico.

Starting Jan. 10, 2023, American Airlines will start flying nonstop between Phoenix and Monterrey, Mexico, the airline announced. There has not been a nonstop flight between Phoenix and Monterrey, the third largest city in Mexico and a business hub for northern Mexico, since 2004.

American will operate the daily flight on an Embraer 175, which can hold 76 passengers. The flight will depart Phoenix at 7:50 p.m. and arrive in Monterrey at 11 p.m. The return flight will depart Monterrey at 8 a.m. and arrive in Phoenix at 9:40 a.m.

