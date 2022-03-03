Amazon to close Valley stores amid nationwide move

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — E-commerce giant Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN) is closing the bulk of its brick-and-mortar stores, including two in the Valley.

The Seattle-based company confirmed Wednesday it's shuttering all of its physical bookstores and 4-star stores. The company currently has an Amazon 4-star store in Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale and has an Amazon Books store at the Scottsdale Quarter shopping center.

“We’ve decided to close our Amazon 4-star, Books, and Pop Up stores, and focus more on our Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, and Amazon Style stores and our Just Walk Out technology," an Amazon spokeswoman said in an email. "We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies, and we’re working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon.”

Reports said Amazon is closing 68 retail stores across the U.S. and U.K.

