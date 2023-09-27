Amazon submits plans for multiple data centers in Mesa

Amazon.com Inc. has submitted plans that would significantly increase its footprint in the East Valley.

Amazon has filed pre-submittal documents with Mesa’s planning office for two separate data centers about four miles apart in southeast Mesa. Both proposed projects would be built on land owned by Amazon.

The plans for the data centers are almost identical. Each plan calls for two data center halls at about 227,000 square feet apiece. If both projects end up being built, Amazon would add approximately 908,000 square feet of data center space in the Valley.

It is not clear whether Amazon intends to build both of the sites out to completion or if the company will work with the city of Mesa to determine which site would be best for the data center project. Amazon could not be reached for comment.

