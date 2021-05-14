Amazon plans to hire thousands in Phoenix metro

GOODYEAR, AZ — Online shopping giant Amazon.com says it will hire 5,000 people in the Phoenix metro as part of a nationwide hiring push that will total 75,000 fulfillment and logistics jobs.

The new jobs will have an average starting pay of $17 per hour, with some workers possibly getting sign-on bonuses of $1,000, according to the company. Full-time workers will get comprehensive benefits packages including health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match and other benefits.

“We look forward to hiring 75,000 associates across our fulfillment and transportation network,” said Alicia Boler Davis, vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon, in a statement. “Working at Amazon also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety, especially as we continue to navigate a global pandemic. In addition to the great pay and robust benefits available to new hires starting on their first day, we’re offering a $100 benefit to any new hire who comes to Amazon already vaccinated for Covid-19.”

In addition to the Amazon announcement, Arizona family-owned grocery store chain Bashas’ also announced a job fair this weekend to hire hundreds of people for its group of stores.

The statewide job fair is intended to fill 700 full- and part-time positions. It will take place May 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the company’s Chandler distribution center at 125 S. 54th St., and at 114 grocery stores throughout the state.

Read the full story at Phoenix Business Journal.

