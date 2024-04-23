Amazon drones could deliver packages in Arizona this year

An Arizona city has been picked as the first U.S. location to debut Amazon's latest delivery drone technology.

The e-commerce giant's new drone technology, called MK30, will deploy from Amazon's same-day facility at 10601 W. Van Buren St. in Tolleson, which is located about 20 minutes west of downtown Phoenix.

Amazon.com Inc.'s drones could start flying packages straight to homes in the West Valley by the end of 2024, according to a company announcement on April 22.

Amazon's same-day sites like the one in Tolleson are smaller hybrid facilities for both fulfillment and delivery operations that allow for expedited shipping.

