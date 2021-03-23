Amazon building new facilities in Glendale, Tucson

E-commerce giant Amazon.com is building two new sortation centers in Arizona, one in Glendale and one in Tucson, which will each total more than 270,000 square feet.

“Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers,” Marcus Buford, director of Amazon Operations, said in a statement. “We are excited to break ground on these new sortation centers in Arizona, where more than 25 years of Amazon’s operational expertise, technology advancements and investment in transportation infrastructure is enabling faster delivery for our community.”

The Glendale sortation center, located at Sarival Road and Glendale Avenue, will be Amazon’s first location in Glendale. Construction began in January in both Glendale and Tucson.

Amazon has two other West Valley locations that are opening this year, which are a cross-dock facility in Goodyear and a delivery station in Surprise, creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the West Valley.

