Altria Group Inc. to acquire Scottsdale-based e-cigarette maker NJOY

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Altria Group Inc. is acquiring Scottsdale-based e-cigarette company NJOY Holdings Inc. in a $2.75 billion cash deal.

Under the acquisition, Altria Group — which makes Marlboro cigarettes — will have full global ownership of NJOY’s intellectual property and e-vapor products, according to a company release.

NJOY has six products approved for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including NJOY ACE, the only pod-based e-vapor product with market authorizations from federal regulators.

“We believe the strengths of our commercial resources can benefit adult tobacco consumers and expand competition,” Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are also excited to welcome NJOY's talented employees to Altria at closing.”

Altria Group is the parent company of Philip Morris USA. It announced the acquisition on March 6.

