Aloft hotel at Glendale's Westgate district changes hands

Several years after it was built, the 100-room Aloft Glendale at Westgate hotel has traded hands for nearly $24 million.
The asset was acquired in March by Chicago-based Bradford Allen Hospitality Investments. It was by sold by Branson, Missouri-based HCW Development, according to Maricopa County land records. The down payment was $1.25 million.
HCW developed the Aloft hotel in 2017 at a cost of $12.5 million, the Phoenix Business Journal previously reported. It opened in 2018.
Located at 6920 N. 93rd Ave., the hotel has four stories and totals nearly 55,000 square feet.