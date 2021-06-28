Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz sell Camelback estate for $3.1M

PHOENIX — Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz have sold their Camelback estate for $3.1 million.
Scott Grigg, owner of The Grigg's Group with Realty Executives, represented the Grammy Award-winning couple.
The four-bedroom home offers views of Echo Canyon, Squaw Peak, Mummy Mountain and city lights. The gated hilltop estate also boasts 5.5 baths and a six-car garage, a negative edge pool and spa, theater and game room, a wet bar, 800-bottle wine cellar, exercise room and gourmet chef's kitchen.
The home at 5659 N. Camelback Canyon Drive, Phoenix, was a seasonal estate for the couple.
"They spent a lot of time there during the holidays," Grigg said.
While he declined to reveal who bought the house, Grigg said it was a local person who purchased the home.
Listed for $3.399 million, the home was on the market before the coronavirus pandemic at $3.199 million but didn't sell, Grigg said.
"But we raised the price due to COVID and current market conditions but still sold under that number," he said.