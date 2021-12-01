Aldi announces new stores in Phoenix, Queen Creek opening this month

PHOENIX — Following the openings of its first four grocery stores in the Valley, Aldi announced two more stores in Phoenix and Queen Creek will open on December 10.

One will be in South Phoenix near Loop 202 and Baseline Road. The other will be off Ellsworth, north of Rittenhouse Road, in Queen Creek.

Both stores will open at 8 a.m. with regular hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Last year Aldi finally made its long-known debut in the Valley with store openings in Chandler, Gilbert, Goodyear, and Peoria.

More locations are expected to open around the Valley.

ALDI OPENS IN ARIZONA: TAKE A LOOK INSIDE

The discount grocery store has previously filed plans to open stores in Buckeye, Scottsdale, and Tempe. However, the company seemingly does not confirm projects until construction begins or stores are ready to open.

Compared to other major grocery stores, Aldi has a smaller footprint and primarily relies on private labels to help keep its costs low to consumers.

Customers also have to bring their own bags or pay for bags at the checkout counter and bag their own items.

Carts are also available for a $0.25 deposit that you get back when the cart is returned.

But, Aldi has many of the same items and departments as major grocery stores — milk, eggs, cheese, cereal, chips and snacks, ready-to-bake pizzas, frozen items, soda, juice, and fruits and vegetables.