Airport caterer to lay off hundreds of workers at Sky Harbor

LSG Sky Chefs, a food catering company serving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, is laying off hundreds of workers at the airport, a state filing revealed.

LSG Sky Chefs on Sept. 4 filed a WARN – or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification – with Arizona’s Department of Economic Security, stating the permanent layoffs will impact 259 workers.

A spokeswoman from Sky Chefs confirmed to the Business Journal that it will be reducing its workforce after a contract between the company and an airline ends later this fall. The layoffs will be effective Nov. 5.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

