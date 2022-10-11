Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport.

Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.

The company said its expansion was driven by customer demand and an expectation that the retirement of both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft will increase at the end of 2022 and into 2023.

“We underwent an extensive exercise over the past 12 months in speaking with and listening to our customers to understand the optimal location for asset owners of EOL aircraft, this inevitably resulted in Ecube planting its flag at a new location in Arizona,” Lee McConnellogue, Ecube’s CEO said in a statement.

