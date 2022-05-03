Air Canada relaunches flight from Phoenix to Montreal

After shutting the route down when Covid-19 first hit, Air Canada is relaunching its nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Canada.

Air Canada launched the first Phoenix-Montreal direct flight in 2018 on a seasonal basis and for the past two years, the airline has not operated the route. But as passenger numbers increase and there is more business and leisure demand between Phoenix and Canada, the airline has decided to relaunch the service year-round, rather than just seasonally.

The first flight from Montreal to Phoenix will land at Sky Harbor on Tuesday. Air Canada will fly from Montreal on Tuesdays and Saturdays and will depart from Phoenix to Montreal on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Air Canada already offers nonstop flights to Phoenix from Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.

