Ahir family looks to revamp downtown Phoenix corner with proposed hotel

The new hotel would be built at the corner of 11th and Van Buren Streets
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 11, 2023
PHOENIX — A local family in the hoteling business wants to bring a signature development to downtown Phoenix.

The Ahir family, through the entities Day and Sam Inc. and Copper Square LLC, is proposing an eight-story, 254-key hotel on the southwest corner of 11th and Van Buren streets. The hotel, which is referred to as Ahir Hotel in project documents, is set to go before the Central City Village Planning Commission on Oct. 16 and then the Phoenix Planning Commission on Nov. 2.

Snell & Wilmer's Nick Wood is the applicant and land-use attorney for the proposed hotel. Wood recently worked with the Ahir family to bring a nearby Holiday Inn Express near 10th and Van Buren streets.

Other hotels in the Ahir portfolio include the Comfort Suites Tempe Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Motel 6 Chandler, and Motel 6 Show Low.

