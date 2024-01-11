Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Aging buildings at heart of historic preservation debate with city of Phoenix

The fate of the 100-year-old Milum Textile Services building remains up in the air
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Milum Textile.jpg
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 10:53:29-05

PHOENIX — The fate of the 100-year-old Milum Textile Services property in downtown Phoenix is unclear as the owner continues a fight with the city over whether the longstanding buildings can be demolished.

The facility is located from 333 to 337 N. 7th Ave. between Filmore and Van Buren streets on the western side of downtown. Formerly known as the Phoenix Laundry and Dry Cleaning building, the property was rebuilt in 1935 after a fire destroyed a building that was developed in 1923.

The city of Phoenix historic preservation commission voted 8-0 at its Jan. 8 meeting to uphold a previous decision against demolition of the entire property, as it was deemed to have historic value. The property is considered architecturally significant for its Streamline Moderne-style design and use of multiple lamella roofs, according to the city.

The commission noted that the owners could appeal the decision with Phoenix City Council as a next step.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61