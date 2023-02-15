After years of failed deals, vacant Phoenix hospital building sells for $14M

PHOENIX — A Phoenix hospital building that has been sitting vacant for the past several years has been sold for $14 million — after the seller had bought it for $8.45 million three years ago.

Two entities tracing to Cindy Brown, a nurse practitioner with Phoenix-based CareLock LLC, bought the property from Indianola Acquisition LLC, led by managing partner Dan Brandt.

"They have a business that does treatment for people who are addicts," Brandt said.

The 73,196-square-foot structure sitting on 1.88 acres of land south of the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Indian School Road was built in 1982, according to Tempe-based Vizzda.

