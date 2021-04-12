Watch
After firing Sean Miller, UArizona looks for replacement who can win games, generate dollars

Eric Newman/Cronkite News
Former University of Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Apr 12, 2021
As the University of Arizona searches for a new men’s basketball coach, it will seek one that can sustain the success that has defined the program since the mid-1980s.

And that includes financial success.

The university fired Sean Miller on April 7 on the heels of an NCAA investigation that charged the school with five Level I violations. The notice of allegations released in March said Miller did not show that he “promoted an atmosphere for compliance and monitored his staff.”

The men’s basketball program is a significant revenue generator for Arizona’s athletic department. It pulled in more than $22 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Education, and after expenses, made a profit of $12,053,624.

According to Cronkite News research, that profit is greater than that made by 65 of the 68 teams that participated in this season’s NCAA Tournament during the same 2018-19 time period. (The Wildcats weren’t eligible this year because of a self-imposed one-year postseason ban as a result of the NCAA investigation.) Their profit was at least five times more than any other Pac-12 school during the same stretch.

