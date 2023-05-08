ADOT progressing on 4-mile extension of Loop 303 in Goodyear

The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting two public meetings next week on the new 4-mile extension of Loop 303.

This extension will bring the existing Loop 303 from Van Buren Street south to MC 85 and the future State Route 30, which could connect to Loop 202 if built out. ADOT is planning to give presentations on the project and allow time for questions and comments.

Arizona Department of Transportation The Arizona Department of Transportation is in the process of designing a four-mile extension of Loop 303 south of Interstate 10 in Goodyear.

An in-person meeting will be held Wednesday, May 10 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Desert Edge High School cafeteria at 15778 W. Yuma Road. A virtual meeting will also be held Thursday, May 11 starting at 6 p.m. Meeting details can be found online here. For those who can't attend, ADOT will post the presentation to the project website prior to the meetings.

ADOT said that it's currently in the design phase for the new Loop 303 section, which will be elevated over cross streets and the Union Pacific railroad.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.