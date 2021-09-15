ADOT names preferred contractor for major improvements to I-17 north of Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Transportation has selected a joint venture of Arizona firms as the preferred developers for a major project on a stretch of Interstate 17 north of Phoenix.

Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture is made up of a team from Phoenix-based Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. and Prescott-based Fann Contracting Inc. The venture includes Kiewit Engineering Group Inc. as lead engineer for the project — working with a team of partners that includes T.Y. Lin, Terracon, Lee Engineering, Consor, Y2K, Pinyon and Wheat Design Group — and DBI Services LLC.

ADOT is now in contract negotiations with Kiewit-Fann on the project, which will bring widening and other traffic flow improvements to 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem Way north to Sunset Point.

Work is expected to begin in 2022 on the project, which will include widening of 15 miles of roadway, replacement of two bridges and one bridge deck, and widening of 10 bridges.

Also included will be a new feature for Arizona’s highway system: eight miles of flex lanes.

