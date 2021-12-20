Activity around planned battery manufacturing facility picks up in West Valley

The State Route 85 and MC 85 area of the West Valley, which is being envisioned as a clean energy corridor, has started to see activity in recent months on the heels of the announcement of KORE Power’s battery manufacturing facility in Buckeye.

Real estate firms and investors have started closing on large parcels of land surrounding the 214 acres that Idaho-based KORE Power plans to start construction on in early 2022.

Over the past few months, Phoenix-based Arizona Land Consulting, which is owned by Anita Verma-Lallian, has closed on four properties totaling 200 acres just south of the KORE site for about $20 million.

Separately, Merit Partners Inc. has just closed on 101 acres near the KORE site that could be home to as much as 2 million square feet of industrial space.

Verma-Lallian recently purchased and sold the four sites and said she will work in partnership with investors to attract potential suppliers and other companies to the properties.

“[KORE] wanted to have the full area be the ‘Sustainable Valley’ where they can have their suppliers come there and also just other renewable energy companies come there,” she told the Business Journal. “We’ve been working on assembling all the land around this corridor … and use this area to attract developers and companies from all over the world.”

