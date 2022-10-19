Acclaimed Valley chef has a new gig in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Acclaimed Valley chef Alessandro "Alex" Stratta has a new gig.

The two-Michelin star and James Beard Award-winning chef has been selected to lead the culinary program, and with that will oversee the development of five restaurants, for the upcoming Fairmont Phoenix hotel and residences set to open in early 2025 at the southwest corner of First and Jackson streets in downtown. Construction is set to start in early 2023.

The five onsite restaurant concepts include an Italian coastal steakhouse, Mexican cantina, speakeasy, pool bar, and lobby bar. After the hotel opens, Stratta will continue to lead the culinary teams and oversee all day-to-day food and beverage operations, according to an announcement from Fairmont Phoenix.

“Fairmont Phoenix will introduce a new standard of luxury to the marketplace and our culinary programs will play a pivotal role in further elevating the visitor’s experience, for locals and travelers alike,” Stratta said in a statement. “Our goal is to go beyond what is hot and trendy for a moment, and instead focus on creating elevated, contemporary, and authentic experiences that become a fundamental part of the community.”

