9 Arizona cities rank as best places for families; one tops the nation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale has been named the No. 1 city in the country to raise a family.
That’s according to research from This Old House, an online platform that offers expert how-to and DIY advice on home improvement.
"Scottsdale earned the top spot for families by excelling in education and offering a well-rounded community with something for everyone," according to the study. "Known for its stunning desert landscape and luxurious lifestyle, the city provides high-quality amenities and services."
The Grand Canyon State had the fourth most cities on the list after California (26), Texas (18) and Florida (10).