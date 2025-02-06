9 Arizona cities rank as best places for families; one tops the nation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale has been named the No. 1 city in the country to raise a family.

That’s according to research from This Old House, an online platform that offers expert how-to and DIY advice on home improvement.

"Scottsdale earned the top spot for families by excelling in education and offering a well-rounded community with something for everyone," according to the study. "Known for its stunning desert landscape and luxurious lifestyle, the city provides high-quality amenities and services."

The Grand Canyon State had the fourth most cities on the list after California (26), Texas (18) and Florida (10).

