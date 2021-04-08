Watch
8K student wait list: Phoenix charter school embarks on $53.1M expansion project

Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 08, 2021
PHOENIX — Great Hearts Academies is embarking on a $53.1 million expansion project in metro Phoenix that includes a new school in Buckeye, a replacement school in Anthem and an expansion of an existing school in Goodyear.

Erik Twist [bizjournals.com], Arizona president of the Phoenix-based charter school system, said he has more than 8,600 students on a wait list for its 23 schools that currently serve more than 14,000 students on 12 campuses throughout metro Phoenix.

"We'll be adding more than 3,000 students with these expansions," Twist said. "This expansion means that more people can get in — people on the wait list or new families who aren't yet on the wait list. This is their best opportunity to get a spot."

